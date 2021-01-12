  • Jeli Studios - Free Prague Airport For X-Plane

    Jeli Studios - Free Prague Airport For X-Plane

    Here's something to bring a smile to the faces of X-Plane users, a free version of Vaclav Havel Airport Prague, courtesy of Jeli Studios and XHT Labs:

    We are delighted to announce our partnership on freeware Vaclav Havel Airport Prague (LKPR) with XHT Labs!

    The scenery will be available for X-Plane 11.

    Features

    • Extremely accurate buildings within the airport area
    • PBR textures
    • SAM jetways and marshallers
    • SAM docking system
    • Custom detailed mesh
    • Custom 3D Grass and 3D Trees
    • Up-to-date ground layout
    • Orthophoto for airport area
    • Detailed ground textures with decals
    • Precise night lighting
    • Custom animations
    • Ground Traffic

    Vaclav Havel Airport Prague, formerly Prague Ruzyna International Airport, is the international airport of Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic. The airport was founded in 1937, when it replaced the Kbely Airport. It was reconstructed and extended in 1956, 1968, 1997, and 2006.

    Source

