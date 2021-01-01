  • FSDG Updates Landmarks Of Germany MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-30-2021 07:03 PM  Number of Views: 9  
    0 Comments

    FSDG Updates Landmarks Of Germany MSFS

    We just released an updated version of our new Landmarks of Germany - Baden-Wuerttemberg scenery for MSFS.

    Change log:

    • Burg Hohenneuffen added
    • POI markers for major landmarks added
    • Bug fix for Fernsehturm Stuttgart

    Source

    Baden-Wurttemberg is a German state (Bundesland) in Southwest Germany, east of the Rhine, which forms the southern part of Germany's western border with France. Most of the major cities of Baden-Wurttemberg straddle the banks of the Neckar River, which runs downstream (from southwest to the center, then northwest) through the state past TA1/4bingen, Stuttgart, Heilbronn, Heidelberg, and Mannheim. Baden-WA1/4rttemberg is especially known for its strong economy with various industries like car manufacturing, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, the service sector, and more. It has the third highest gross regional product (GRP) in Germany. Part of the Four Motors for Europe, some of the largest German companies are headquartered in Baden-WA1/4rttemberg, including Daimler, Porsche, Bosch and SAP.

    If you like the look of Baden-Wuerttemberg, then why not check out these freeware files in the FlightSim.Com file library:

    FSX Scenery--Stuttgart Airport
    stuttgart_edds_fsx.zip

    X-Plane Scenery--Stuttgart VFR 3.1
    vfr-objects_gk_+48+009_d_stuttgart_3_1.zip

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs working title x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Ottersphere

    Default Scenery Object Editing/Removal

    Thread Starter: Ottersphere

    Specifically I’m trying to remove the default Jack Murphy Stadium and Convention Center in San Diego and use Abacus EZ-Scenery to replace and re-size...

    Last Post By: Ottersphere Today, 07:23 PM Go to last post
    arline

    Reverse thruster

    Thread Starter: arline

    When I check the reverse thruster at gate it works fine but when I land they don't work.any ideas

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 07:21 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: FlightSim Community Survey 2021

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23463-FlightSim-Community-Survey-2021

    Last Post By: Bob_2 Today, 06:32 PM Go to last post
    Ottersphere

    Imaginesim FS2004 Airports

    Thread Starter: Ottersphere

    Anyone know if there's a place to get these any more? Specifically I'm looking for KLGA and KIAD. Don't understand why companies take downloadable...

    Last Post By: clipper759 Today, 06:20 PM Go to last post