FSDG Updates Landmarks Of Germany MSFS

We just released an updated version of our new Landmarks of Germany - Baden-Wuerttemberg scenery for MSFS.

Change log:

Burg Hohenneuffen added

POI markers for major landmarks added

Bug fix for Fernsehturm Stuttgart

Baden-Wurttemberg is a German state (Bundesland) in Southwest Germany, east of the Rhine, which forms the southern part of Germany's western border with France. Most of the major cities of Baden-Wurttemberg straddle the banks of the Neckar River, which runs downstream (from southwest to the center, then northwest) through the state past TA1/4bingen, Stuttgart, Heilbronn, Heidelberg, and Mannheim. Baden-WA1/4rttemberg is especially known for its strong economy with various industries like car manufacturing, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, the service sector, and more. It has the third highest gross regional product (GRP) in Germany. Part of the Four Motors for Europe, some of the largest German companies are headquartered in Baden-WA1/4rttemberg, including Daimler, Porsche, Bosch and SAP.

