Flying Free in Microsoft Flight Simulator Part 4 By Adrian McCormick

Hello again and welcome to my fourth Flying Free article.

Last time around, I focused on freeware files for X-Plane, one of my favorite flight simulators of all time. As a keen "X-Planer" for the last eight years, I have watched it grow and develop into a truly wonderful platform, and so can't wait for X-Plane 12 to be released.

However, in this article I am back with the relative new boy in town, that being Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, or whatever name you wish to give it. For all its bugginess, there is no denying that it's an impressive looking beast, and as such, I have lost count of the days I've spent flying around its virtual world (one of the joys of being retired).

So, with that said, what three files are we focusing on this time around? Well, read on and find out...

Sandown Pier

Our first file on the list is Sandown Pier by the talented Keith Hackett.

If the author's name seems familiar to you, it's probably because I mentioned Keith in the very first Freeware Focus article I wrote for FlightSim.Com, and this rendition of Sandown Pier is yet another wonderful addition to the Flight Simulator world by Keith.

Sandown Pier is located on the Isle of Wight, a small, rather scenic island just south of Southampton, England. Plans for the pier were drawn up in the 1860s with construction starting much later in 1876. The first section of the pier measured 360 feet (110 m) and it was opened in May 1878. Work to extend the pier to its full intended length began in 1894 but were badly damaged in a storm in January 1895. Finally, in September 1895, the pier reopened following modifications which lengthened it by 545 feet (166 m) giving it a total length overall of 870 feet (270 m).

As you can see from the screen shots, Keith has yet again done a fantastic job at bringing the pier to life in Microsoft Flight Simulator. Not only are the shops modeled at the front of the pier, but you also have a play area located at the far end. Night lighting is equally impressive and really sets the scene, and I'm sure that if I had a few virtual pounds on me, I could have had even more fun (so long as I pass the age limit)!

sandownpier.zip

Dornoch Firth Bridge

Our second file on the list is the Dornoch Firth Bridge, modelled this time by Christian Grimsel.

Located in Scotland, the bridge spans the Dornoch Firth, a part of Scotland deemed a national scenic area. In fact, the Dornoch Firth is just one of 40 designated national scenic areas (NSAs) in Scotland and from the video below, it's clear to see why.

The Dornoch Firth Bridge has a total of 21 spans, with each one measuring around 44 meters (144 ft) in length. The bridge is made of prestressed concrete instead of steel as this was considered the better option in terms of longevity. The bridge was opened by The Queen Mother on Tuesday, 27 August 1991, and at the time, was one of the longest bridges in Europe. Being a road bridge, it connects traffic (via the A9) from the nearby towns of Tain and Dornoch. As you can see from the screen shots, Christian's rendition of the bridge is exceptionally well done, and provides a wonderful addition to an area of Scotland I am sure many will enjoy.

dornoch-firth-bridge-v1_0_0.zip

Power Station Cooling Towers for the UK

Our final file comes from Neil Birch, a developer known for his scenic Westwood Walks series of airfields and scenery.

In a slight departure to what we normally see from Neil, this package concentrates on a series of power station cooling towers located in England.

These monstrous, looming behemoths of yesterday might not appeal to those of a certain delicate nature, but to low and slow VFR flyers, they will be greatly appreciated. The cooling towers included in the package are as follows: Drax, Ferrybridge, Ratcliffe on Stour, and as a bonus, the Runcorn Bridge. On a clear day, these towers can be seen for miles and so make wonderful navigational points.

power.zip

So, there you have it, three generously shared add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator which I feel you will get a lot of enjoyment from.

Happy flying!

Adrian McCormick