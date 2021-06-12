  • Review: FeelThere E170/E190 E-Jets For Prepar3D

    Embraer E170/E190 V3

    Publisher: FeelThere

    Alex Dickinson

    $59.99
    Introduction

    In this review I will be looking at the FeelThere E-jet 190/170 series. The Embraer E-Jets is a family of single aisle airliners that typically seat between 70 - 132 passengers and has a range of around 2500 NM. The aircraft is very popular as a regional airliner and on shorter range flights, and is in service with many airlines around the world, including American Airlines, British Airways, KLM, and JetBlue.

    Installation

    When it came to installing the package, a simple installer program had to be run. This was done in order to remove a file which was incompatible with P3D v5. However, I couldn't find the file in question, so I'm wondering if FeelThere have removed it during a product update.

    Manual

    The first thing which struck me regarding the manual was how extensive it was. At over 100 pages long, it was highly informative. As such, it made learning about the aircraft a highly enjoyable experience.

    There were some limitations though, one being the manual was written for the Embraer 175 and 195. This wasn't too much of an issue, as most of the information was still relevant, especially as these aircraft are essentially part of the same family. The issue came however, with the manual's performance figures, as it only contained those for the 195/175 and not the 190/170.

    Also, the manual did not explain about the checklist function included with the model. To this date, I am still none the wiser on how to use it, as I can't find a clear explanation. Likewise, the manual also missed details on how to open the doors; I had to refer to the basic 'Shift + E' key commands to use them.

    Configurator And Payload Manager

    On a positive note, the package did have a clear explanation on how to use the configurator tool. Overall, the tool was very extensive with areas covering gauges, sound, hardware input and cockpit states. However, the 'Payload Manager' (part of the configurator) despite being able to choose passenger and cargo loads was missing a crucial element... fuel!

    I found it strange that someone can take the time to create a payload manager and then miss out such a vital element. Regrettably, the manual couldn't give me any further insight into this, so I tried to use the default manager in P3D. Unfortunately, it soon became apparent that there was a conflict in weights between the default manager and FeelThere's version.

    I should also point out that the way FeelThere's payload manager works is by saving the weight proportions into the aircraft's CFG file. This means, to change the load, you would also need to restart the simulator which makes turnarounds near enough impossible.

