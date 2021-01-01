The "Regional Pack Colombia" is a collection of 23 Colombian regional sceneries. It's a work with great attention to detail and realism.
It's important to point that the principal Colombian sceneries are NOT included in this pack and the upcoming updates are just for safety and will not include new airport versions.
Pack Characteristics
- Included for both versions of FSX, FSX Steam. Prepar3D V1, V2, V3, V4.
- Low poly model (improves performance)
- Detail around of airports and cities
- Volumetric grass (in certain sceneries)
- Birds and cars animations
- Frame friendly
- HQ textures; detailed runaway, platform, taxiway, etc. Includes LOD zones to improve the performance and quality
- 3D buildings; high detailed airport terminal
- Polygonal terrain
- Improved landscape
- DX10 compatible
- Reflecting glass (FSX, P3D)
- Compatible with Orbx, Vector, OpenLC South America (recommended Orbx base)
The Pack Includes
- Ibague
- Neiva
- Armenia
- Valledupar
- Corozal
- Barrancabermeja
- Monteria
- Arauca
- Cartago
- Florencia
- Quibdo
- Puerto Asis
- Buenaventura
- Tolu
- Inirida
- Puerto Leguizamo
- Amalfi
- Morelia
- Vigia del Fuerte
- Tunja
- Acandi
- Juanchaco
- Guapi
Purchase Alfa Delta Simulations - Regional Pack Colombia FSX/P3D