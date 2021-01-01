Alfa Delta Simulations - Regional Pack Colombia FSX/P3D

The "Regional Pack Colombia" is a collection of 23 Colombian regional sceneries. It's a work with great attention to detail and realism.

It's important to point that the principal Colombian sceneries are NOT included in this pack and the upcoming updates are just for safety and will not include new airport versions.

Pack Characteristics

Included for both versions of FSX, FSX Steam. Prepar3D V1, V2, V3, V4.

Low poly model (improves performance)

Detail around of airports and cities

Volumetric grass (in certain sceneries)

Birds and cars animations

Frame friendly

HQ textures; detailed runaway, platform, taxiway, etc. Includes LOD zones to improve the performance and quality

3D buildings; high detailed airport terminal

Polygonal terrain

Improved landscape

DX10 compatible

Reflecting glass (FSX, P3D)

Compatible with Orbx, Vector, OpenLC South America (recommended Orbx base)

The Pack Includes

Ibague Neiva Armenia Valledupar Corozal Barrancabermeja Monteria Arauca Cartago Florencia Quibdo Puerto Asis Buenaventura Tolu Inirida Puerto Leguizamo Amalfi Morelia Vigia del Fuerte Tunja Acandi Juanchaco Guapi

Purchase Alfa Delta Simulations - Regional Pack Colombia FSX/P3D