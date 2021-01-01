  • Alfa Delta Simulations - Regional Pack Colombia FSX/P3D

    Alfa Delta Simulations - Regional Pack Colombia FSX/P3D

    The "Regional Pack Colombia" is a collection of 23 Colombian regional sceneries. It's a work with great attention to detail and realism.

    It's important to point that the principal Colombian sceneries are NOT included in this pack and the upcoming updates are just for safety and will not include new airport versions.

    Pack Characteristics

    • Included for both versions of FSX, FSX Steam. Prepar3D V1, V2, V3, V4.
    • Low poly model (improves performance)
    • Detail around of airports and cities
    • Volumetric grass (in certain sceneries)
    • Birds and cars animations
    • Frame friendly
    • HQ textures; detailed runaway, platform, taxiway, etc. Includes LOD zones to improve the performance and quality
    • 3D buildings; high detailed airport terminal
    • Polygonal terrain
    • Improved landscape
    • DX10 compatible
    • Reflecting glass (FSX, P3D)
    • Compatible with Orbx, Vector, OpenLC South America (recommended Orbx base)

    The Pack Includes

    1. Ibague
    2. Neiva
    3. Armenia
    4. Valledupar
    5. Corozal
    6. Barrancabermeja
    7. Monteria
    8. Arauca
    9. Cartago
    10. Florencia
    11. Quibdo
    12. Puerto Asis
    13. Buenaventura
    14. Tolu
    15. Inirida
    16. Puerto Leguizamo
    17. Amalfi
    18. Morelia
    19. Vigia del Fuerte
    20. Tunja
    21. Acandi
    22. Juanchaco
    23. Guapi

