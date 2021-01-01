Orbx Releases Essendon Airport P3D

Established in 1921, Essendon Airport is Australia's second oldest international airport after Sydney and marks its centenary this year. Now known as Essendon Fields Airport, it plays a very important role in the aviation sector for Victoria and hosts a large mix of non-aviation related businesses. It is also the home to the Australian headquarters for Orbx.

Essendon Airport now operates as a general aviation facility and hosts regular passenger transport to regional locations, private charters and tourist flights, emergency services, training and private aircraft. Since 2001, extensive property development has occurred to revitalise the airport and create a vibrant commercial hub.

