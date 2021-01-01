Carenado Skymaster C337 Almost Ready MSFS

After the SU7, it has been hard days, we are finishing many corrections and details, our team are very excited...we are close to the launch of the Skymaster C337! Thanks for the support and patience.

Source

Carenado Shares Preview Images of Cessna Skymaster

The Cessna Skymaster is an American twin-engine civil utility aircraft built in a push-pull configuration. Its engines are mounted in the nose and rear of its pod-style fuselage. Twin booms extend aft of the wings to the vertical stabilizers, with the rear engine between them. Cessna built 2993 Skymasters of all variants, including 513 military O-2 versions.