New FlyByWire Video Shows Auto TCAS In A32NX

Our upcoming TCAS implementation features the new FD/AP TCAS guidance mode (also known as Auto TCAS) for automatically responding to resolution advisories. (Work in Progress). Watch it in action for the first time here:

If you're interested in learning more about how this feature works, here is an excellent article by Paule Botargues an engineer at Airbus France:

