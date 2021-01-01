  • FlightControlReplay v4.5 Camera Manager Update and SU7 Compatibility

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-28-2021 11:35 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    FlightControlReplay v4.5 Camera Manager Update and SU7 Compatibility

    The convenient tool to Record and Replay flight situations, FlightControlReplay (FCR) is compatible with MSFS, P3D5 - 1 and FSX, and it will receive soon new and advanced features.

    Introduction to existing features with our new Official Trailer by AviationLads:

    Following the release of Sim Update VII for Microsoft Flight Simulator, FlightControlReplay confirms to all registered customers that it's already compatible with the latest version of the simulator v1.21.13.0.

    For new users of MSFS, you can enjoy all the best from FlightControlReplay with Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year (GOTY) Edition out of the box.

    • AI Aircraft Switch View
    • VR Headsets Support
    • Automatic Camera Change
    • Enforce Aircraft Gear Status
    • Altitude Offset correction

    Note about VR Support with FCR

    Thanks to the support of VR devices in MSFS, the use of your equipment along FlightControlReplay is completely flawless : run FlightControlReplay in the 3D cockpit with full user interface in VR and the display of a floating window. You can use classic mouse controls, or key shortcuts mapping with keyboard, or FlightControlReplay Voice Recognition. It's also available for Windows Mixed Reality Headset.

    Next Update In-Development News

    The current works for the next FREE update will bring advanced and new features about the Camera management, for both MSFS and Prepar3D.

    A Camera Recording Manager will be added into FlightControlReplay, to enable to save the camera movements and to replay them, independently from the aircraft situation. For example in the future, Replay the flight in one instance of FCR, and in another one, Replay the Camera Movements.

    Another area of development is the Camera settings override, that we'll be able to control directly from FCR with your shortcuts. This means also that you will have the opportunity to manage all camera controls and key shortcuts in a handy and quick manner.

    We'll introduce each features with more in-depth details soon when they are ready for release, as a FREE update.

    Official web site: https://flightcontrolreplay.wordpress.com/

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. MSFS,
    6. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Grover2005

    Need View Advice!

    Thread Starter: Grover2005

    I think I am reasonably bright, but I simply cannot figure out how to set up even basic views…Some of them seem to be called by different names than...

    Last Post By: cianpars Today, 12:26 PM Go to last post
    hobbitrocks

    should I reload software

    Thread Starter: hobbitrocks

    I have only downloaded this simulation game one time, the original installation. Since then I have done all updates as they come out. I am not...

    Last Post By: Robert455 Today, 12:18 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Got about 10 hours time on this Bad Boy! The Cessna Citation Excel

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    This has all the comforts of home and is very predictable! Great aircraft! Rick :cool:

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 11:50 AM Go to last post
    adamb

    Key West - MSFS

    Thread Starter: adamb

    FSDT - Key West Intl BrSimDesigns - Beech H35 V-tail

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 11:49 AM Go to last post