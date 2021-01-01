FlightControlReplay v4.5 Camera Manager Update and SU7 Compatibility

The convenient tool to Record and Replay flight situations, FlightControlReplay (FCR) is compatible with MSFS, P3D5 - 1 and FSX, and it will receive soon new and advanced features.

Introduction to existing features with our new Official Trailer by AviationLads:

Following the release of Sim Update VII for Microsoft Flight Simulator, FlightControlReplay confirms to all registered customers that it's already compatible with the latest version of the simulator v1.21.13.0.

For new users of MSFS, you can enjoy all the best from FlightControlReplay with Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year (GOTY) Edition out of the box.

AI Aircraft Switch View

VR Headsets Support

Automatic Camera Change

Enforce Aircraft Gear Status

Altitude Offset correction

Note about VR Support with FCR

Thanks to the support of VR devices in MSFS, the use of your equipment along FlightControlReplay is completely flawless : run FlightControlReplay in the 3D cockpit with full user interface in VR and the display of a floating window. You can use classic mouse controls, or key shortcuts mapping with keyboard, or FlightControlReplay Voice Recognition. It's also available for Windows Mixed Reality Headset.

Next Update In-Development News

The current works for the next FREE update will bring advanced and new features about the Camera management, for both MSFS and Prepar3D.

A Camera Recording Manager will be added into FlightControlReplay, to enable to save the camera movements and to replay them, independently from the aircraft situation. For example in the future, Replay the flight in one instance of FCR, and in another one, Replay the Camera Movements.

Another area of development is the Camera settings override, that we'll be able to control directly from FCR with your shortcuts. This means also that you will have the opportunity to manage all camera controls and key shortcuts in a handy and quick manner.

We'll introduce each features with more in-depth details soon when they are ready for release, as a FREE update.

Official web site: https://flightcontrolreplay.wordpress.com/