Tutorial Video: RNP AR Approach in Working Title CJ4

RNP AR Approaches in the Working Title Cessna CJ4 By FilbertFlies

Real-world CJ4 pilot and flight instructor Leigh Ehrmann joins FilbertFlies on a flight from La Mesa to teach how to tackle one of the most difficult approaches in the world - the RNP (AR) to runway 02 at Toncontin. Just remember - minimums means minimums.

This video is a great follow-up to the complete lesson on how to fly the CJ4 that I did with Matt from Working Title (view here).

As well as learning everything you need to know to fly an RNP approach realistically in MSFS, you'll also learn some more about how the aircraft is operated in the real world and additional features that aren't (yet) modelled in the sim.

If you'd like to take a lesson with Leigh in your own sim, head on over to https://flightsimcoach.com/ - he's one of several instructors there, providing coaching to flight simmers of all skill levels.

Charts Copyright 2021 Jeppesen All rights reserved. The charts are available to the flight simulation community via Navigraph (https://navigraph.com)

About The Working Title CJ4 Mod

This mod aims to modify the default CJ4 to genuinely represent the true capabilities, functions and features of the real aircraft. This mod will continue to be developed over time to add further functionality.

Scenery Used: Sierrasim La Mesa MHLM

