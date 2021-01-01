FlightSim Community Survey 2021

Nov 26 to Dec 6 Navigraph is conducting a FlightSim Community Survey together with several major addon developers and organizations within the flight simulation community. The survey, the largest of its kind, aims to gauge the prevailing flight simulation trends and users' requests for future development.

Like previous years, this survey has an emphasis on the major flight simulators such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, Lockeed Martin Prepar3D and Laminar Research X-Plane, but the survey also includes questions about add-ons, tools, and flight simulation on mobile devices and consoles.

This is the largest and most comprehensive flight simulation survey in the world! By participating you are influencing the future of the community.

On the 17th of December (tentatively) results will be presented on https://blog.navigraph.com, but also by the partners participating to this survey (to the extent they wish to do so).

Take The Survey Here