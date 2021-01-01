  • Simworks Studios – Zenith CH701 Updated

    Simworks Studios – Zenith CH701 STOL for MSFS 2020

    Changelog

    • Further improved glide ratios and STOL behaviour
    • Added ski variant
    • Downgraded ski & gear variants’ engine to 80hp
    • Added floatplane variant with 110hp engine and scythe propeller
    • Fixed fogged glass that appeared after SU6
    • Fixed erroneous HUD readouts in spot view

    Purchase Simworks Studios – Zenith CH701 STOL for MSFS 2020

    About The SWS CH701

    First introduced in 1986, the STOL CH 701 aircraft was developed as an off-airport, short take-off and landing kit aircraft to fulfill the demanding requirements of both sport pilots and first-time builders. With the STOL CH 701, designer Chris Heintz combined the features and advantages of a “real” airplane with the short-field capabilities of an “ultralight” aircraft. The aircraft features fixed leading-edge slats for high lift, full-span flaperons (both ailerons and flaps), an all-flying rudder, and durable all-metal construction.

    Simworks Studios – Zenith CH701 STOL for MSFS 2020

    Performance

    The STOL CH 701 was not designed to be just another ‘pretty’ light aircraft, but was engineered to offer outstanding short take-off and landing performance, all-metal durability, and unparalleled ease of construction. With form following function, the STOL CH701 looks like a ‘Sky Jeep’, as it is often called by its owners.

    Popular since 1986, there are hundreds of STOL CH 701 aircraft flying around the world! Not many of the more than 500 STOL CH 701’s flying today can be found at airports – most are operated from short off-airport grass fields, in backyard fields and in remote areas. The aircraft’s all-metal construction makes it suitable for continuous outdoor storage – providing their owners with continuous cost savings (no hanger or tie-down fees).

    Simworks Studios – Zenith CH701 STOL for MSFS 2020

    Features

    Created in meticulous detail, the SWS 701 features:

    • Detailed visual model made from factory drawings
    • Realistic flight model with accurate STOL performance
    • Sounds recorded from the real aircraft
    • Detailed cockpit featuring custom instruments
    • Door and no-door variants in four liveries
    • A bush trip through New York state
    • Three airports improved with custom objects and ground textures
      • Lufker (49N)/Spadaro (1N2)
      • Sky Acres (44N)
      • Roxbury Runway (1NK0)

    Simworks Studios – Zenith CH701 STOL for MSFS 2020

    Simworks Studios – Zenith CH701 STOL for MSFS 2020

    Note: The aircraft makes use of the default GNS530 and GTX330 systems.

    Purchase Simworks Studios – Zenith CH701 STOL for MSFS 2020

