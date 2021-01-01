With yesterday being Thanksgiving and today being Black Friday, the FlightSim.Com Store has a lot of sales going on. Currently over 900 flight simulator add-ons are available at discounts up to 50% from a wide variety of your favorite authors and publishers.
Currently On Sale
- Drzewiecki - 50% off
- Lionheart Creations - 50% off
- SimSoft - discount varies
- Taburet - 20% off
- Virtualcol - 40% off
- Skysong Soundworks - 10% off
- South Oak Co - 30% off
- Perfect Flight - 40% off
- M'M Simulations - 30% off
- FSFlyingSchool - 40% off
- Prealsoft - 25% off
- DC Scenery Design - 30% off
- Flysimware - 40% off
- Final Approach - 30% off
- vFlyteAir - 35% off
- Sierrasim Simulation - 40% off
- Golden Age Simulations - 50% off
- oliXsim - 50% off
- Just Flight - 25% off
- Globall Art - 40% off
- TopSkills - 25% off
- REX - 30% off
- Aeroproyecto - 25% off
- Aerosoft - 30% off
- FSNAV - 25% off
- Simworks Studios - 25% off