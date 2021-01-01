  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

    ColR1948

    Blohm & Voss BV Ha139

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    This one is not an amphibian but a true see plane, She is flying in FS2004 from one of my water AFCADS. rough translation of Nordmeer = North Sea ...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 05:06 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    WTA Boeing 737-400

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    This is the default B737-400 from FS9 flying in FSX, I repainted her with kind of new/old colours and added a few little touches here and there. I...

    Last Post By: darrenvox Today, 03:49 PM Go to last post
    adamb

    Turbulence - MSFS

    Thread Starter: adamb

    Live weather around the Vancouver, BC area

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 03:26 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    DC-4 "Colonial" from New-York City to Quebec

    Thread Starter: peer01

    A very calm virtual flight from NY-City to Quebec Jean-Lesage. I hope you like the pics. Please click on the pics to enlarge:

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 03:19 PM Go to last post