Drzewiecki Design Black Friday Sale Starts Now

Drzewiecki Design has been busy creating a wide variety of scenery for Flight Simulator users and today announces that most of those scenery add-ons are now on sale for Black Friday at 50% off the usual price. MSFS 2020 users will enjoy seeing the landmarks of Moscow, Washington DC, Chicago, Seattle, etc. as well as major airports like Tokyo Narita, Washington National, Moscow Sheremetyevo and more.

Shop Drzewiecki Design scenery now at the FlightSim.Com Store