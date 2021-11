SimWorks Studios Announces Zenith CH701 Upgrade

After a long time and a lot of work, the ski & floatplane variants of the Zenith CH701 are now ready for release!

This will be a free addition to the existing CH701 package, as a thank you for the great success that Zenny has enjoyed in MSFS. The package will be submitted to all vendors and Microsoft starting tomorrow.

To entice you a bit more, the Zenith and all SWS products will be 25% off starting tomorrow and until the 5th.

Special thanks to AviationLads for the screen shots!

