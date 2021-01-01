  • Canadian Xpress November Monthly Fly-In - Nassau

    Canadian Xpress November Monthly Fly-In - Nassau

    As it is wintertime in Canada, we are heading to the sunny south and Nassau Bahamas. Nassau is the capital and largest city of the Bahamas with a population of 275,000, or just over 70% of the entire population. It is the center of commerce, education, law, administration, and media of the country.

    Lynden Pindling International Airport is the major airport for the Bahamas and is located about 16 kms west of the city center of Nassau and has daily flights to major cities in Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom and the United States.

    To make this event more interesting, we are departing out of Saint Martin, which is famous for its low ocean approach. However, what most people miss, is the mountain at the end of the runway that requires a hard right turn as you climb out on departure.

    Canadian Xpress would like to invite all pilots to join us Saturday November 27th,, 2021 at 21h00est (Sunday 02h00z) for our November 2021 Monthly Fly-In where we will fly from Saint Martin (TNCM) to Nassau (MYNN).

    This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress sponsored event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.

    More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed by visiting the Monthly Fly-In page under Events at https://canadianxpress.ca.

