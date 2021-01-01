Aerosoft - FlyThreePeaks - Airport Mehamn - MSFS

Mehamn. 880 meters of Norwegian coastal ruggedness. Tucked away within a tiny fjord you'll find Continental Europe's northernmost airport. Set off on a flight under the captivating midnight sun during summer. On a crisp winter day, shoot an approach at lunchtime, while it's as dark as night. Enjoy the unique Arctic landscape as you explore the nearby fjords. Take a quick trip (7 nm) northwest to see the northernmost point in all of continental Europe! Or are you up for the challenge to cross the Barents Sea and fly the whole way to Svalbard? Godspeed.

Mehamn Airport (ENMH, MEH) is a regional airport serving the villages of Mehamn, Kjøllefjord and Gamvik. The airport features an 880x30 meter (2,890 ft) asphalt runway (17/35) and is served by Widerøe connecting the community to Berlevåg, Hammerfest, Vadsø, Båtsfjord and Honningsvåg.

Features

Custom, highly detailed models for all airport buildings

Tower and terminal interior

Custom taxiway lights, runway lights, approach lights and markings

Reworked terrain and vegetation

Custom ground textures, including grooved runway

Entire city reworked and populated with assets and lights

Lighthouse with revolving light beam

Red obstacle lights on surrounding mountain tops

Custom snow fences

Custom breakwater

Graveyard and church on approach

PBR textures

