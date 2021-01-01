  • Fsdreamteam Releases Charlotte Douglas Airport MSFS

    We released today the new version of our popular scenery for Charlotte Douglas - KCLT for MSFS 2020. It's a heavily updated version of the P3D version, with new the terminal A concourse, the new control tower, full PBR texturing, and extensive use of LOD levels to get very good fps, as required with the latest MSFS updates.

    Charlotte Douglas International Airport is an international airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is the primary airport for commercial and military use in the Charlotte metropolitan area located roughly six miles from the city's central business district.

    As of 2019, it was the 11th-busiest airport in the United States ranked by passenger traffic (having processed over 50 million passengers) and fifth-busiest by aircraft movements. It was the sixth-busiest airport in the world ranked by aircraft movements. The airport has four runways and one passenger terminal with 115 gates (more than any other single airport terminal building in the U.S.) divided between five concourses.

