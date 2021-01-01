IndiaFoxtEcho - T-45C Goshawk for MSFS v1.2.1 Released

Changelog v1.2.1
Version 1.2.1 - SU7 compatibility fix and other minor improvements:
- Collimated HUD as per Sim Update 7
- IFF knob now correctly sets transponder state (OFF-STBY-NORM)
- Removed custom high-G sound effects
- Radio volume knobs now work
- Minimum speed displayed on the HUD is now correctly 50kts
- Fixed HUD declutter conditions for heading caret
- Added launch bar and tailhook code for USS Gerald Ford and other carriers*
- Light test switch does not illuminate AOA indexer lights anymore
- Improved roll rate and pitch authority
- Draft implementation of VR stick handling (not granted to work)
- Added SU7 low altitude dust effect
* code works as follows:
If launch bar is deployed and throttle is above 80%, a launch force will be generated (on any surface)
If tailhook is deployed, an arresting force will be generated upon touchdown (on any surface)
About the IndiaFoxtTecho T-45 Goshawk
The McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) T-45 Goshawk is a highly modified version of the British BAE Systems Hawk land-based training jet aircraft. Manufactured by McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) and British Aerospace (now BAE Systems), the T-45 is used by the United States Navy as an aircraft carrier-capable trainer.
The T-45 Goshawk has its origins in the mid-1970s, during which time the U.S. Navy formally commenced its search for a new jet trainer aircraft to serve as a single replacement for both its T-2 Buckeye and A-4 Skyhawk trainers.During 1978, the VTXTS advanced trainer program to meet this need was formally launched by the U.S. Navy. An Anglo-American team, comprising British aviation manufacturer British Aerospace (BAe) and American aircraft company McDonnell Douglas (MDC), decided to submit their proposal for a navalised version of the land-based BAE Systems Hawk trainer.
Purchase IndiaFoxtEcho - T-45C Goshawk for MSFS
See other IndiaFoxtEcho aircraft for MSFS 2020