  • IndiaFoxtEcho - T-45C Goshawk for MSFS v1.2.1 Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-24-2021 12:27 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho - T-45C Goshawk for MSFS

    Changelog v1.2.1

    Version 1.2.1 - SU7 compatibility fix and other minor improvements:

    • Collimated HUD as per Sim Update 7
    • IFF knob now correctly sets transponder state (OFF-STBY-NORM)
    • Removed custom high-G sound effects
    • Radio volume knobs now work
    • Minimum speed displayed on the HUD is now correctly 50kts
    • Fixed HUD declutter conditions for heading caret
    • Added launch bar and tailhook code for USS Gerald Ford and other carriers*
    • Light test switch does not illuminate AOA indexer lights anymore
    • Improved roll rate and pitch authority
    • Draft implementation of VR stick handling (not granted to work)
    • Added SU7 low altitude dust effect

    * code works as follows:
    If launch bar is deployed and throttle is above 80%, a launch force will be generated (on any surface)
    If tailhook is deployed, an arresting force will be generated upon touchdown (on any surface)

    IndiaFoxtEcho - T-45C Goshawk for MSFS

    About the IndiaFoxtTecho T-45 Goshawk

    The McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) T-45 Goshawk is a highly modified version of the British BAE Systems Hawk land-based training jet aircraft. Manufactured by McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) and British Aerospace (now BAE Systems), the T-45 is used by the United States Navy as an aircraft carrier-capable trainer.

    The T-45 Goshawk has its origins in the mid-1970s, during which time the U.S. Navy formally commenced its search for a new jet trainer aircraft to serve as a single replacement for both its T-2 Buckeye and A-4 Skyhawk trainers.During 1978, the VTXTS advanced trainer program to meet this need was formally launched by the U.S. Navy. An Anglo-American team, comprising British aviation manufacturer British Aerospace (BAe) and American aircraft company McDonnell Douglas (MDC), decided to submit their proposal for a navalised version of the land-based BAE Systems Hawk trainer.

    IndiaFoxtEcho - T-45C Goshawk for MSFS

    Purchase IndiaFoxtEcho - T-45C Goshawk for MSFS
    See other IndiaFoxtEcho aircraft for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    MadMav24

    Crash To Desktop Everytime After Last Update

    Thread Starter: MadMav24

    Everytime I press the FLY button it crashes to desktop. Fixes?

    Last Post By: MadMav24 Today, 02:32 PM Go to last post
    usb777

    AIG AI Manager

    Thread Starter: usb777

    With all the snafus I have read about and had a few myself I am getting a pretty good handle on MSFS having FS9 and FSX since 2004-2006 helps so I...

    Last Post By: Disneyflyer Today, 02:30 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    ye oulde sims..

    Thread Starter: jankees

    ..I notice quite a few people are still enjoying the older sims, like FSX and FS9, and I came across a few old screenshots from my FS9 days. One of...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 01:49 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    @ Peer DC2

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    Jan, I have a DC2 somewhere on my disks but if I remember rightly it isn't very good, in your opinion which would you say is the best one to get,...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 01:44 PM Go to last post