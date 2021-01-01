IndiaFoxtEcho - T-45C Goshawk for MSFS v1.2.1 Released

Changelog v1.2.1

Version 1.2.1 - SU7 compatibility fix and other minor improvements:

Collimated HUD as per Sim Update 7

IFF knob now correctly sets transponder state (OFF-STBY-NORM)

Removed custom high-G sound effects

Radio volume knobs now work

Minimum speed displayed on the HUD is now correctly 50kts

Fixed HUD declutter conditions for heading caret

Added launch bar and tailhook code for USS Gerald Ford and other carriers*

Light test switch does not illuminate AOA indexer lights anymore

Improved roll rate and pitch authority

Draft implementation of VR stick handling (not granted to work)

Added SU7 low altitude dust effect

* code works as follows:

If launch bar is deployed and throttle is above 80%, a launch force will be generated (on any surface)

If tailhook is deployed, an arresting force will be generated upon touchdown (on any surface)

About the IndiaFoxtTecho T-45 Goshawk

The McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) T-45 Goshawk is a highly modified version of the British BAE Systems Hawk land-based training jet aircraft. Manufactured by McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) and British Aerospace (now BAE Systems), the T-45 is used by the United States Navy as an aircraft carrier-capable trainer.

The T-45 Goshawk has its origins in the mid-1970s, during which time the U.S. Navy formally commenced its search for a new jet trainer aircraft to serve as a single replacement for both its T-2 Buckeye and A-4 Skyhawk trainers.During 1978, the VTXTS advanced trainer program to meet this need was formally launched by the U.S. Navy. An Anglo-American team, comprising British aviation manufacturer British Aerospace (BAe) and American aircraft company McDonnell Douglas (MDC), decided to submit their proposal for a navalised version of the land-based BAE Systems Hawk trainer.

Purchase IndiaFoxtEcho - T-45C Goshawk for MSFS

See other IndiaFoxtEcho aircraft for MSFS 2020