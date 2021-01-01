FlyByWire Previews RNAV Feature Of A32NX

Eager for a full RNAV implementation with final approach mode? You're in luck! Check out a preview of this upcoming feature.

Source

Area navigation (RNAV) is a method of instrument flight rules (IFR) navigation that allows an aircraft to choose any course within a network of navigation beacons, rather than navigate directly to and from the beacons.

Unsure of RNAV and want to learn the basics? Well, this excellent YouTube video shows how to use the RNAV approach plates/charts we often find included with airport sceneries: