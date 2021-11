Virtualcol Thanksgiving Sale

Even though Thanksgiving day is not until tomorrow, several companies have started their Thanksgiving sales already. This includes Virtualcol who starts their sale today. All Virtualcol aircraft, including their latest models for MSFS 2020, are now on sale at 40% off the usual price. In addition to MSFS, they have a wide variety of planes for FSX, Prepar3D and FS2004.

