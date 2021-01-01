Aerosoft - ClearPropStudios - Moosburg auf der Kippe - EDPI - MSFS

After the successful Southern Bavaria package for Flight Simulator X, Aerosoft now returns to the roots of general aviation airfields in a partnership with ClearPropStudios. The first in a total of six airfields is Moosburg auf der Kippe.

The airfield Moosburg auf der Kippe (ICAO code EDPI) is a special airfield north of Munich. It is a demanding, small and uncontrolled grass airfield with a runway of 700x30 m. It is operated by the Fliegerclub Moosburg e.V. The runway is oriented to the northeast (runway 04) and southwest (runway 22); the radio frequency of the tower is 125.815. The airfield is located one kilometer south of the historic center of Moosburg at an altitude of 419 m above sea level (1376 ft).

Moosburg is considered to be quite demanding, as the airfield is located very close to the control zone of Munich Airport. It is necessary to keep exactly to the airfield traffic pattern here - both in altitude (aerodrome circuit altitude 2300 ft) and from the approach.

Every year, the popular flea markets as well as special fly-ins take place at the airfield, which are very popular with pilots.

The version for the simulator includes the complete airfield Moosburg, which was modeled with great attention to detail on the original (all buildings, hangar, playground, signs and restaurant). For this purpose, we flew to the airfield several times, took hundreds of detailed photos and talked to the operators of the airfield.

The developers of the airfield are passionate pilots themselves. In addition, all important approach points and elements in and around the airfield were taken into account (weir bridge approach 22, St. Kastulus monastery Moosburg, Asch castle, Zolling power station, parking lot highway). The airfield develops a completely unique atmosphere in the dark due to the adapted lighting conditions.

Features

Every building at the airport was modeled according to the original down to the last detail

Close cooperation with the airport operator on site to create a realistic atmosphere

Sophisticated night lighting

POI St. Kastulus, Asch Castle, Isar Bridge and Zolling power station included

Includes parking lots, traffic lights, highway signs and rest stops

