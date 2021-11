PMDG Releases Douglas DC-6 For MSFS 2020

Hello aspiring PMDG Douglas DC6 captains. The wait is finally over! The PMDG DC6 is now available in the Microsoft Flight Simulator Marketplace. Just another thing to be thankful for this week! This is the first of many airplanes that we will be releasing for MSFS, and we're excited to share this exciting aircraft with all of you. Enjoy!

The PMDG DC6 in the Microsoft Flight Simulator Marketplace is compatible with both PC and Xbox!

