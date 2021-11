Terrainy Studios RV-8 Cockpit Preview

For the second preview in the Development Series, we present to you the main instrument panel of the RV-8.

This includes a range of standard gauges that you will use to aviate, navigate and communicate with the world around you. Each instrument is an exact replica of its Van's counterpart and they are all programmed to function and react to the aircraft as you would expect in the real world. A simple autopilot is also included for those long cross-country flights.

