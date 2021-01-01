Orbx News On Upcoming Mackay Airport For MSFS

Ever heard of the Sugar Capital of Australia?

Mackay Airport (YBMK), a debut project from Rob Byrne, is the first brand new Indie airport in Orbx's growing Australian catalog for MSFS.

Mackay sees its fair share of regular air services and boasts a thriving GA community, giving you plenty of flying options! It's one of the few airports in Australia where single-engine GA pilots get the chance to mingle with airliners.

Get your flight plan ready for a tour of the Whitsundays, as Mackay Airport is coming soon for Microsoft Flight Simulator!

Source

If you're an X-Plane user, why not head on over to the file library and check out the freeware version of MacKay Airport by the Compass Design Group (highly recommended):

mackay_by_cdg_v100.zip