Review: Realworld Scenery - Nome Alaska PAOM for MSFS 2020

    Nome Alaska PAOM

    Publisher: Realworld Scenery

    Joshua Moore

    $14.00
    Introduction

    I have wanted to review an Alaskan airport for a long time, as I remember a book I once read during my childhood, about Balto, the lead sled dog that helped carry medicine from Nenana to Nome during the winter of 1925. Seeing Nome airport available on the FlightSim.Com Store immediately brought back past memories of this story and as such I was intrigued with what Nome would offer.

    This scenery of Nome Airport is from Realworld Scenery, the same developer who created St. Louis International Airport, a scenery I have previously reviewed.

    Nome Airport today serves the city of Nome and has multiple daily services with Alaska Airlines connecting it to Anchorage, as well as the headquarters of Bering Air, who operate 18 scheduled routes from Nome. With that out of the way, let's hop into the sim and check this airport out!

    First Impressions

    Installing the scenery into the sim was both simple and straightforward. Upon first loading into MSFS, I was greeted with a nice presentation of Nome. Coming from KSTL, it was a pleasant experience, and I had no issues with performance at all. The airport blends in very well with its surroundings, and my initial impressions of the buildings, textures, and modeling of the airport were quite positive (more on all these later).

    Exploring The Airport

    Nome is quite small, having two runways, a small terminal building, and multiple hangars on both sides of the airport. The terminal is used solely by Alaska Airlines and has the airline name both airside and on the front of the building. Bering Air has a large hangar adjacent to the terminal and is modeled quite well, with the Bering Air logo on the hangar door being modeled in 3D, something which has become a standard feature with modern scenery packages. The opposite side of the airport includes many smaller hangars, presumably for GA aircraft, and looks quite nice. Multiple objects are spread across the apron, and these include pallets, crates, plus boxes stacked up waiting to be loaded and shipped. The whole experience feels very authentic, and as such, I enjoyed it a lot. I do wish that there were a few more static aircraft around to give it a slightly livelier appearance, but this is a small complaint.

