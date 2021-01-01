VerticalSim Releases Boise Air Terminal XP

KBOI or Boise Air Terminal is located in the state capital of Boise, Idaho. It's the main airport of the state of Idaho and features many different types of aviation operations. GA, commercial, cargo, and military all service Boise. The most interesting being Alaska Airlines, and their Q400s. Explore the Air National Guard/USAF base with A-10s and UH-60s.
Boise's approach is one of the best in the United States, tasking you with navigating mountains and other terrain. Its use is also perfect for those on the Pilotedge and VATSIM networks.
Features
- 2021 Airport layout
- PBR Ground Textures
- Sam Custom Highly detailed jetways
- Animated Vehicle traffic
- 4K HD Textures
- Highly Optimized
- Accurate 3D models of terminals, hangars
- Commercial Grade 0.5ft resolution Aerial Imagery
- HDR night Lighting