Here is some news from FlybyWire Simulations and their latest stable release, 0.73:
Stable Version 0.7.3: Our latest release provides compatibility with Sim Update 7 along with a fix for printer CTDs.
This is the last stable release before the merging of our custom FMS version 1 (cFMS v1). Please use this version if you wish to stay on the default FMS. We however *strongly* recommend using Development and the new FMS unless you need the v0.7.0 base for third-party compatibility.
Note: Not available on MSFS Marketplace.