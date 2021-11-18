  • PrealSoft - Rome Landmarks for MSFS

    PrealSoft - Rome Landmarks for MSFS

    Rome is the capital city of Italy. It is also the capital of the Lazio region, the center of the Metropolitan City of Rome, and a special comune named Comune di Roma Capitale. With 2,860,009 residents in 1,285 km2 (496.1 sq mi), Rome is the country's most populated comune and the third most populous city in the European Union by population within city limits. The Metropolitan City of Rome, with a population of 4,355,725 residents, is the most populous metropolitan city in Italy.

    This product adds the main landmarks of Rome city and will complete your Rome airports add-ons.

    Features

    • Main city POIs reproduced which includes Colosseo, Pantheon, Foro Romano, Altare della Patria, Roma Termini and more
    • Night textures and light enhancements
    • PBR
    • Custom autogen buildings
    • Misc. objects
    • Fully compatible Rome airports add-ons
    • POI icons

    1. vflight2's Avatar
      vflight2 - Today, 08:59 PM
      Question; Does the sun shine over Rome?

