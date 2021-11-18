PrealSoft - Rome Landmarks for MSFS

Rome is the capital city of Italy. It is also the capital of the Lazio region, the center of the Metropolitan City of Rome, and a special comune named Comune di Roma Capitale. With 2,860,009 residents in 1,285 km2 (496.1 sq mi), Rome is the country's most populated comune and the third most populous city in the European Union by population within city limits. The Metropolitan City of Rome, with a population of 4,355,725 residents, is the most populous metropolitan city in Italy.

This product adds the main landmarks of Rome city and will complete your Rome airports add-ons.

Features

Main city POIs reproduced which includes Colosseo, Pantheon, Foro Romano, Altare della Patria, Roma Termini and more

Night textures and light enhancements

PBR

Custom autogen buildings

Misc. objects

Fully compatible Rome airports add-ons

POI icons

