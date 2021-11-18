  • Taburet - New Zealand Roads For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-20-2021 11:03 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - New Zealand Roads For MSFS 2020

    The function of this scenery is to modify the roads with new asphalt textures and to clear misplaced trees on motorways. This scenery consists of repaving of motorways, primary, secondary, trunk and residential roads. Exclusion of trees on motorways roads.

    The newly paved roads after installation of this add-on are visible on cockpit mapping instruments and default VFR map. It has been made with MSFS smooth running in mind but will still provide valid VFR information while you fly.

    Version 1.5 brings further material improvements (blending, effects, visibility), enhanced sim performance, vastly extended roads visibility shown on default VFR map.

    Purchase Taburet - New Zealand Roads For MSFS 2020
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    pilotposer

    New PC or XBOX

    Thread Starter: pilotposer

    Hi all, Simple question, do I invest in an Xbox for MS2020 or go through the process of buying a new powerful PC. Thank you,

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 11:48 AM Go to last post
    HornetAircraft

    MSFS Update deleted entire simulator

    Thread Starter: HornetAircraft

    I went to update MSFS and did everything as I should, including moving my addons out of the community folder. the issue started in the Microsoft...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 11:47 AM Go to last post
    inky160

    Moon Shot

    Thread Starter: inky160

    MS2020 default Cessna Citation CJ4. Departing Brussels EBBR for Gatwick EGKK. Click photo to enlarge. Photoshop only used to soften photo edges....

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 11:46 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Interview With Developer Dan French

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23383-Interview-With-Developer-Dan-French

    Last Post By: dlfrenchmd Today, 11:37 AM Go to last post