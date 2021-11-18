Rolling Cumulus - Bush Airstrips Episode 3 MSFS

A collection of twelve airfields in the jungles of Ecuador. Bush pilots will enjoy the diversity of airfields they will have the option of flying to. There are five chapters in this series which will discover many bush airfields around the world. Fly the Cessna 208 with its Aero Selva paint job.

Features

Twelve (12) airfields in the jungle areas of Ecuador

Six new bad weather themes

Aero Selva texture for the Cessna 208

Optimized for great visual quality and performance

