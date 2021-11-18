FS2Crew Pushback Express Public Beta Available

A public beta version of FS2Crew: Pushback Express for owners may be downloaded via this link:

https://downloads.fs2crew.com/fs2crew_downloads/public_betas/fs2crew_msfs_public_betas.zip

Major changes include:

Virtual Reality support (MSFS ToolBar Integration). Functions like VOICE ASSIST, etc, can now be run directly inside the MSFS Toolbar via the FS2Crew Command Center. If using DISTANCE PUSHBACK MODE, users now place a visual flag (a Marshaller model) on the target taxiway location to help the tug automatically pushback the aircraft to the taxiway. It's not 100 percent automatic, though, users will still need to enter an offset value for their aircraft), but it's much better than the old system.

Pushback Express is a professional pushback utility for MSFS that allows users to interact with the tug using voice or button control. It supports multiple languages - English, French, German and Spanish.

Pushback Express is available at the FlightSim.Com Store.

Purchase FS2Crew - Pushback Express v2 for MSFS 2020