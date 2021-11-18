  • Taburet - Greece/Turkey Roads For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-19-2021 05:29 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Greece/Turkey Roads For MSFS 2020

    The function of this scenery is to modify the roads with new asphalt textures and to clear misplaced trees on motorways. This scenery consist of repaving of motorways, primary, secondary, trunk roads. Exclusion of trees on motorways roads.

    The newly paved roads after installation of this add-on are visible on cockpit mapping instruments and default VFR map. It has been made with MSFS smooth running in mind but will still provide valid VFR informations while you fly.

    Version 1.5 brings further material improvements (blending, effects, visibility), enhanced sim performance, vastly extended roads visibility showed on default VFR map.

    Purchase Taburet - Greece/Turkey Roads For MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Cavulife

    Navigating the World Map after new update

    Thread Starter: Cavulife

    I can't seem to spin the globe around anymore after this update. It makes it hard to select intermediate waypoints. Anybody else have this...

    Last Post By: Cavulife Today, 06:51 PM Go to last post
    Cavulife

    The F18 landing challenge

    Thread Starter: Cavulife

    First time trying the F18 landing challenge and I’m #6! That Flight Path Marker is the secret… I’m sure it won’t last long, but it’s nice for...

    Last Post By: Cavulife Today, 06:10 PM Go to last post
    stusue

    I've been downloading this latest update for FOUR hours now......

    Thread Starter: stusue

    I hate to a a complainer because all in all I love MSFS but I started downloading this latest update at 8PM and it's now 12:14 am and I'm at 20 gigs...

    Last Post By: Miahflyer Today, 06:09 PM Go to last post
    jlaurie

    Latest MSFS Mandatory upgrade

    Thread Starter: jlaurie

    1.Does anyone know how to by pass this latest 'Mandatory" upgrade. . . .build 1.21.13? I don't want it and neither do I have room for it on my HD,...

    Last Post By: johnost Today, 06:05 PM Go to last post