MSFS 2020 November 18th, 2021 Development Update

There isn't really much news that we haven't already covered in this latest update from Microsoft, but here it is anyway:

November 18th, 2021 Development Update - Microsoft Flight Simulator

We are thrilled to release the Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition as a "thank you" to our fans who have made the sim such a phenomenon.

A big shout out and thank you to The Game Awards for nominating Microsoft Flight Simulator once again in the Best Sim/Strategy Game category! We are beyond honored for this recognition and are excited to be amongst so many other amazing games this year.

Feature Discovery Series: Reno Air Races

SDK Update

General

We spotted issues on the Sim Update 7 that couldn't be fixed in time. Even though they are fixed now, you may encounter them, so here is a list of known problems:

PaintedHatchedAreas make the sim crash.



Null-size flags file in your package sources may cause invalid materials (pink aircraft). Delete them to solve the issue.



glTF errors may prevent you from building your aircraft when using some Blender exporters.



The aircraft control is lost when the Aircraft Editor is open. Closing the editor will restore controls.

Dev Mode

We now ignore null-size flags file, to avoid invalid materials which result in pink aircraft.

Creating a project with special characters (e.g. accents) in the project's path no longer causes a crash.

Scenery Editor:

We fixed a crash that could happen when trying to add a CarParking to the scene.



We fixed a crash that could happen when trying to add a PaintedHatchedArea.



We had an error "Parking not linked to the main graph" that prevented you from saving your scenery. We downgraded it to a "warning" only so that you can still build your package. However if your parking have has a weird appearance, linking them to the main graph will solve the issue.



We fixed an infinite loading after a restart when an airport has an invalid preset light.

Visual Effects Editor:

We now allow spawning VFXs on SimObjects without setting any node or any contact point. VFX will be attached to the root node of the object.

Aircraft Editor:

We fixed the interactions with the sim that were disabled when the Aircraft Editor is open.

Source