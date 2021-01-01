  • FlyTampa Previews Amsterdam v2 For Prepar3D

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-19-2021 02:51 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    FlyTampa Previews Amsterdam v2 For Prepar3D

    Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, known informally as Schiphol Airport, is the main international airport of the Netherlands. It is located 9 kilometres southwest of Amsterdam, in the municipality of Haarlemmermeer in the province of North Holland. With almost 72 million passengers in 2019, it is the third-busiest airport in Europe in terms of passenger volume and the busiest in Europe in terms of aircraft movements. With an annual cargo tonnage of 1.74 million, it is the 4th busiest in Europe. Schiphol is the hub for KLM and its regional affiliate KLM Cityhopper as well as for Corendon Dutch Airlines, Martinair, Transavia and TUI fly Netherlands. The airport also serves as a base for EasyJet.

    FlyTampa Previews Amsterdam v2 For Prepar3D

    FlyTampa Previews Amsterdam v2 For Prepar3D

    FlyTampa Previews Amsterdam v2 For Prepar3D

    FlyTampa Previews Amsterdam v2 For Prepar3D

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    hillhuggr

    Included Aircraft

    Thread Starter: hillhuggr

    I have seen some articles that imply that the 787 dreamliner is an included aircraft. The 787 is not included in my Delux package. I would be...

    Last Post By: Herc79 Today, 04:31 PM Go to last post
    Aptosflier

    MSFS update: how do I get rid of the HUD display in cockpit view?

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    I use my instruments. Don't like it; wrecks the realism.

    Last Post By: cobalt Today, 04:06 PM Go to last post
    stusue

    I've been downloading this latest update for FOUR hours now......

    Thread Starter: stusue

    I hate to a a complainer because all in all I love MSFS but I started downloading this latest update at 8PM and it's now 12:14 am and I'm at 20 gigs...

    Last Post By: cobalt Today, 03:58 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: The Folks At Laminar Research Are Teasing Us Again

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23431-The-Folks-At-Laminar-Research-Are-Teasing-Us-Again

    Last Post By: avallillo Today, 02:56 PM Go to last post