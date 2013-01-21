The Folks At Laminar Research Are Teasing Us Again

Laminar Research, the team behind X-Plane, have yet again seen fit to tease us with a single image of their upcoming sim, X-Plane 12. This time around, the image shows a nice comparison between the sim we've all known since 2016, X-Plane 11, and its much younger brother.

As you can see from the image of Innsbruck (LOWI), both the ground textures and ambient lighting have been greatly improved on and provide (from a graphical perspective), a far more believable environment.

Source

