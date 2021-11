REX Products Not Working With Latest MSFS 2020 Update

REX Games Studios has notified us that they are aware that the latest SU7 update to Microsoft Flight Simulator has caused their current products to stop working.

They have been actively working on fixes for the products and will be concluding our tests this week.

Please expect updates to the following products very soon:

REX Weather Force 2020

REX Real Global Airport Textures

