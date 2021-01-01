  • AUscene Releases Lord Howe Island (YLHI) MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-18-2021 02:08 PM  
    AUscene Releases Lord Howe Island (YLHI) MSFS

    Located 600 km off the Australian East Coast, Lord Howe Island is a truly stunning place to fly that has been recreated to the highest level for detail offering you the opportunity to discover this UNESCO World Heritage Site from the comfort of your home.

    The airport is famous for its challenging approach and the short runway will certainly put your skills to the test!

    What are you waiting for? Here's your chance to discover this truly amazing destination.

    Features

    • Complete coverage of the Airport and Island for MSFS
    • High Resolution Aerial Imagery and DEM Data
    • Detailed Terminal Interior
    • Sloped Runway
    • Authentic PBR Textures
    • Accurate Apron Layout with Custom Materials and Markings
    • Custom Ground Service Equipment
    • Animated Cows
    • Static Qantaslink Dash 8
    • Realistic Night Lighting
    • Custom Vegetation Biome to better resemble Lord Howe Island.
    • Custom Airport Services Configuration

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

