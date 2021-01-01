AUscene Releases Lord Howe Island (YLHI) MSFS

Located 600 km off the Australian East Coast, Lord Howe Island is a truly stunning place to fly that has been recreated to the highest level for detail offering you the opportunity to discover this UNESCO World Heritage Site from the comfort of your home.

The airport is famous for its challenging approach and the short runway will certainly put your skills to the test!

What are you waiting for? Here's your chance to discover this truly amazing destination.

Features

Complete coverage of the Airport and Island for MSFS

High Resolution Aerial Imagery and DEM Data

Detailed Terminal Interior

Sloped Runway

Authentic PBR Textures

Accurate Apron Layout with Custom Materials and Markings

Custom Ground Service Equipment

Animated Cows

Static Qantaslink Dash 8

Realistic Night Lighting

Custom Vegetation Biome to better resemble Lord Howe Island.

Custom Airport Services Configuration

