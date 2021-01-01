Just Flight - Santa Paula Airport KSZP for MSFS v1.1 Update

Changelog v1.1

Updated almost all ground textures to be more like the real world.

Fixed textures at the club area

Reworked all the lines and markings on the ground to be as close to the real world as possible

Added objects on the extended area of runway 04

New custom windsock is added at 04

Added tie downs at the transient area's

Updated ground elements that were conflicting with elevation and could show as a flickering effect

Improved the conditions for AI airplanes on the airport"

Added the Harvard at the stearman area

Added Beech 18 at its common location at the airport

Airport is more populated

Minor objects added at restaurant area

Approach area 22 is now more realistic after SU6

Added T hangar at south side of the airport

About Just Flight - Santa Paula Airport KSZP

Santa Paula Airport (KSZP) is a privately owned, public use airport located one nautical mile (2 km) southeast of the city of Santa Paula in Ventura County It exclusively serves privately operated general aviation aircraft with no scheduled commercial service and is home to over 309 individual aircraft. Covering an area of 51 acres, at an elevation of 243 feet (74 m) above mean sea level, the airport has one runway with an asphalt surface and one helipad designated.

With an average of over 266 take-offs and landings a day, its busy traffic and a pattern altitude of just 850 feet, plus electrical wires on short final, landing at Santa Paula demands focus and skill from the pilot.

Santa Paula is just a short hop away from many of Southern California's other unique locations and is also a popular attraction for general aviation in the SoCal area. Because of its very attractive fuel rates, many aviators make a stopover here before heading home.

This scenery is designed for Microsoft Flight Simulator as a tribute to the airport of Santa Paula, attempting to honor every part of its history. It makes use of all the incredible features the Microsoft Flight Simulator platform has to offer, such as high definition full PBR texturing and incredibly detailed modelling of the 100+ hangars and buildings at Santa Paula.

Features

Detailed modelling of 100+ hangars and buildings

Meticulous focus on details, creating an immersive experience at the airport

Custom animated and weather-responsive elements such as windsocks and flags

Fully designed for Microsoft Flight Simulator with hand-crafted PBR textures for every object creating realistic depth, roughness, shadows, and highlights

Complete night lighting environment for the entire airport area

Enhanced elevation

Enhanced grass and vegetation on and around the airport

Realistic markings and obstructions on and around the airport

Tested and validated by actual residents and aviators from the Santa Paula airport community

