  • Just Flight - Santa Paula Airport KSZP for MSFS v1.1 Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-18-2021 01:57 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Just Flight - Santa Paula Airport KSZP for MSFS

    Changelog v1.1

    • Updated almost all ground textures to be more like the real world.
    • Fixed textures at the club area
    • Reworked all the lines and markings on the ground to be as close to the real world as possible
    • Added objects on the extended area of runway 04
    • New custom windsock is added at 04
    • Added tie downs at the transient area's
    • Updated ground elements that were conflicting with elevation and could show as a flickering effect
    • Improved the conditions for AI airplanes on the airport"
    • Added the Harvard at the stearman area
    • Added Beech 18 at its common location at the airport
    • Airport is more populated
    • Minor objects added at restaurant area
    • Approach area 22 is now more realistic after SU6
    • Added T hangar at south side of the airport

    About Just Flight - Santa Paula Airport KSZP

    Santa Paula Airport (KSZP) is a privately owned, public use airport located one nautical mile (2 km) southeast of the city of Santa Paula in Ventura County It exclusively serves privately operated general aviation aircraft with no scheduled commercial service and is home to over 309 individual aircraft. Covering an area of 51 acres, at an elevation of 243 feet (74 m) above mean sea level, the airport has one runway with an asphalt surface and one helipad designated.

    With an average of over 266 take-offs and landings a day, its busy traffic and a pattern altitude of just 850 feet, plus electrical wires on short final, landing at Santa Paula demands focus and skill from the pilot.

    Just Flight - Santa Paula Airport KSZP for MSFS

    Santa Paula is just a short hop away from many of Southern California's other unique locations and is also a popular attraction for general aviation in the SoCal area. Because of its very attractive fuel rates, many aviators make a stopover here before heading home.

    This scenery is designed for Microsoft Flight Simulator as a tribute to the airport of Santa Paula, attempting to honor every part of its history. It makes use of all the incredible features the Microsoft Flight Simulator platform has to offer, such as high definition full PBR texturing and incredibly detailed modelling of the 100+ hangars and buildings at Santa Paula.

    Just Flight - Santa Paula Airport KSZP for MSFS

    Features

    • Detailed modelling of 100+ hangars and buildings
    • Meticulous focus on details, creating an immersive experience at the airport
    • Custom animated and weather-responsive elements such as windsocks and flags
    • Fully designed for Microsoft Flight Simulator with hand-crafted PBR textures for every object creating realistic depth, roughness, shadows, and highlights
    • Complete night lighting environment for the entire airport area
    • Enhanced elevation
    • Enhanced grass and vegetation on and around the airport
    • Realistic markings and obstructions on and around the airport
    • Tested and validated by actual residents and aviators from the Santa Paula airport community

    Just Flight - Santa Paula Airport KSZP for MSFS

    Just Flight - Santa Paula Airport KSZP for MSFS

    Purchase Just Flight - Santa Paula Airport KSZP for MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    daspinall

    Google Map replacement is easy as making toast for breakfast

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    Well, I finally made the switch to google maps this morning.... apon discovering a Youtube vid I give it a go and was amazed how easy to swap from...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 02:31 PM Go to last post
    tiger1962

    Sim Update 7 - update your Microsoft Store App!

    Thread Starter: tiger1962

    There's an update today for Microsoft Store AND Microsoft Gaming App - make sure you get them both installed and your PC rebooted before attempting...

    Last Post By: The One and Only Today, 02:07 PM Go to last post
    Sterk03

    Best monitor or tv for viewing FS2020

    Thread Starter: Sterk03

    When Covid hit I dug out my old FS9 which I rarely used and got it hooked up to an old Dell Vista machine with a cheap graphics card. I had an older...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 11:59 AM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    And this one, an all time favorite of mine! A Milton Classic!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    The Howard 500! Rick:cool:

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 11:20 AM Go to last post