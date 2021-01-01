  • First A2A Simulations Plane Coming To MSFS 2020

    First A2A Simulations Coming To MSFS 2020

    I just wanted to say that as of yesterday, thanks to our brilliant Michal Krawczyk and Mark Smith, we appear to be out of the woods with Accu-Sim and MSFS2020. It goes to show that there is almost nothing you can't do if you put your mind to it and don't give up.

    Today for the first time, I took off and performed a bunch of maneuvers in the air, came back with a nice flare and landed in an all-new Accu-Sim Comanche 250. All major road blocks are cleared.

    We were lucky, during this long dry spell of development the US military has been making huge use out of Accu-Sim technology as this has paid the bills at A2A. We have an Accu-Sim turboprop and turbojet already on the shelf that we can use for any future airplanes, thanks to this military development along with a lot of cool avionics.

    So now that we have this Comanche 250 in place we can properly plan for MSFS development. Keep in mind that being brand new tech, systems and physics, it will take longer for this first airplane, which is why we chose the Comanche 250 since we know it so well. But once this airplane is out the Accu-Sim production line will be in place, so to speak.

