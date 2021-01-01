Reno Air Races Expansion Available Now on MSFS

The Reno Air Races: Expansion Pack and Reno Air Races: Full Collection are available today for purchase in the Microsoft Flight Simulator marketplace.

The Reno Air Races: Full Collection offers 40 unique, officially licensed and carefully modeled planes – 10 North American P-51 Mustangs, 10 North American T-6 Texans, 10 Aero L-39 Albatros’, and 10 Aviat Pitts Special S1S. Among them are many famous "Gold" champions like Miss America, Strega, Voodoo, Baron's Revenge, Radial Velocity, Six-Cat, American Spirit, and Pipsqueak, and many of the other top racers. All of these amazing aircraft and the full online racing experience are included – for just $59.99.

For those who just want to get their feet wet and race with friends, the Reno Air Races: Expansion Pack is a great entry point. It includes the exhilarating, online multiplayer racing experience along with four highly detailed starter aircraft: a North American T-6 Texan, a North American P-51 Mustang, an Aero L-39 Albatros, and an Aviat Pitts Special S1S – for only $19.99.

The Microsoft Flight Simulator team worked closely with the Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) and dozens of pilots and owners to develop highly authentic recreations of many of the world’s most famous racing aircraft.

We can't wait for you and your friends to experience this thrilling air racing experience starting today. Visit the Microsoft Flight Simulator in-game marketplace to see all the planes included in the Reno Air Races: Full Collection. The sky is calling!

