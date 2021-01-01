  • Reno Air Races Expansion Available Now on MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-18-2021 12:44 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Reno Air Races Expansion Available Now on MSFS

    The Reno Air Races: Expansion Pack and Reno Air Races: Full Collection are available today for purchase in the Microsoft Flight Simulator marketplace.

    The Reno Air Races: Full Collection offers 40 unique, officially licensed and carefully modeled planes – 10 North American P-51 Mustangs, 10 North American T-6 Texans, 10 Aero L-39 Albatros’, and 10 Aviat Pitts Special S1S. Among them are many famous "Gold" champions like Miss America, Strega, Voodoo, Baron's Revenge, Radial Velocity, Six-Cat, American Spirit, and Pipsqueak, and many of the other top racers. All of these amazing aircraft and the full online racing experience are included – for just $59.99.

    For those who just want to get their feet wet and race with friends, the Reno Air Races: Expansion Pack is a great entry point. It includes the exhilarating, online multiplayer racing experience along with four highly detailed starter aircraft: a North American T-6 Texan, a North American P-51 Mustang, an Aero L-39 Albatros, and an Aviat Pitts Special S1S – for only $19.99.

    The Microsoft Flight Simulator team worked closely with the Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) and dozens of pilots and owners to develop highly authentic recreations of many of the world’s most famous racing aircraft.

    We can't wait for you and your friends to experience this thrilling air racing experience starting today. Visit the Microsoft Flight Simulator in-game marketplace to see all the planes included in the Reno Air Races: Full Collection. The sky is calling!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    daspinall

    Google Map replacement is easy as making toast for breakfast

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    Well, I finally made the switch to google maps this morning.... apon discovering a Youtube vid I give it a go and was amazed how easy to swap from...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 02:31 PM Go to last post
    tiger1962

    Sim Update 7 - update your Microsoft Store App!

    Thread Starter: tiger1962

    There's an update today for Microsoft Store AND Microsoft Gaming App - make sure you get them both installed and your PC rebooted before attempting...

    Last Post By: The One and Only Today, 02:07 PM Go to last post
    Sterk03

    Best monitor or tv for viewing FS2020

    Thread Starter: Sterk03

    When Covid hit I dug out my old FS9 which I rarely used and got it hooked up to an old Dell Vista machine with a cheap graphics card. I had an older...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 11:59 AM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    And this one, an all time favorite of mine! A Milton Classic!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    The Howard 500! Rick:cool:

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 11:20 AM Go to last post