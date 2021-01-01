MSFS 2020 Game Of The Year Update Released

Game of the Year Edition - Release Notes (1.21.13.0)

If you are playing on PC, some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and, as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior. Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.

Microsoft Store users: There is an update for the Microsoft Store itself this morning. We recommend you update the Store first before downloading the MSFS update.

The full release notes are quite extensive; continue to the official web site for full details:

Source