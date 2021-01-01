  • MSFS 2020 Game Of The Year Update Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-18-2021 12:22 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    MSFS 2020 Game Of The Year Update Released

    Game of the Year Edition - Release Notes (1.21.13.0)

    If you are playing on PC, some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and, as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior. Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.

    Microsoft Store users: There is an update for the Microsoft Store itself this morning. We recommend you update the Store first before downloading the MSFS update.

    The full release notes are quite extensive; continue to the official web site for full details:

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    daspinall

    Google Map replacement is easy as making toast for breakfast

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    Well, I finally made the switch to google maps this morning.... apon discovering a Youtube vid I give it a go and was amazed how easy to swap from...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 02:31 PM Go to last post
    tiger1962

    Sim Update 7 - update your Microsoft Store App!

    Thread Starter: tiger1962

    There's an update today for Microsoft Store AND Microsoft Gaming App - make sure you get them both installed and your PC rebooted before attempting...

    Last Post By: The One and Only Today, 02:07 PM Go to last post
    Sterk03

    Best monitor or tv for viewing FS2020

    Thread Starter: Sterk03

    When Covid hit I dug out my old FS9 which I rarely used and got it hooked up to an old Dell Vista machine with a cheap graphics card. I had an older...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 11:59 AM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    And this one, an all time favorite of mine! A Milton Classic!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    The Howard 500! Rick:cool:

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 11:20 AM Go to last post