iFly Releases Advanced 737NG for Prepar3D v5

iFly Development Team, in partnership with Flight One Software, has officially released iFly Jets Advanced Series - The 737NG, exclusively for Prepar3D v5.2+.

This base package, which contains the -800 and -900 variants, is iFly Development Team's most advanced add-on to date.

Prepar3D v5 is an amazing simulation platform that allows for some of the most advanced flight modeling and systems simulation possible on any platform. iFly Development Team has dug deep into the features within the Prepar3D v5 platform to bring you these new features:

Supports Prepar3D v5.2+ and DirectX 12

Built around Enhanced Atmospherics (TrueSky)

All new high definition virtual cockpit models

Full PBR materials virtual cockpit based on the P3D v5.2 changes

All new high definition external models including scimitar winglets and much more

Ultra-high definition textures and display units in the virtual cockpit - VR compatible

New dynamic lighting system for the virtual cockpit (works anytime, day or night)

Ultra-resolution PBR material textures for the external models

New dynamic lighting system and effects for external models, supporting PBR and non-PBR surface materials

New iFly developed engine sound core system (engine sound and tone will change based on thrust, altitude and air density)

New immersive audio engine sounds (pilot view orientated)

New fully immersive audio cockpit sounds

Electronic flight bag with Navigraph terminal charts integration (requires Navigraph subscription)

Cabin light intensity control

New collimated HUD

And a lot more!

The product has been tested by real NG pilots to help maintain the accuracy required for this simulation.

Extensive aircraft configurations are available via the configuration tool, including jet engine types, eyebrow windows, MCP variations, and multiple wingtip configurations. Free liveries are available via the public Flight1 Library System.

The super-high resolution virtual cockpit makes the cockpit extremely readable on your monitor, and is an ideal simulation for those that use Virtual Reality headsets. With the ultra-high details and sound engine when using a Virtual Reality headset, it's like you are really in the cockpit.

