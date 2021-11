Taburet - Europe/UK/Western Russia Railways Trees Clearing For MSFS 2020

In MSFS 2020 railways are covered by trees when crossing through forests or areas where there are trees. The function of this scenery is to clear misplaced trees covering the roads and railways by removing autogen trees. The result is that the railways are visible when flying over.

Coverage: Europe, UK, western Russia, Turkey.

