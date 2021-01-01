  • Review: Pickens County Airport KJZP For MSFS 2020

    Pickens County Airport

    Publisher: Landing Area Scenery

    Review Author:
    Felicity Smith

    Suggested Price:
    $8.00
    Buy Here

    Landing Area Scenery - KJZP - Pickens County Airport MSFS

    Landing Area Scenery - KJZP - Pickens County Airport MSFS     Landing Area Scenery - KJZP - Pickens County Airport MSFS

    Introduction

    Having recently reviewed Katoomba Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator, I thought it was time to check out another budget scenery, this time Pickens County Airport by Landing Area Scenery Design, a new developer in the world of flight simulation.

    This little scenery caught my eye, not just because of its low price, but because the screen shots and location both looked inviting.

    Having now spent the last few days flying in and out of Pickens County Airport, what was my overall opinion of the scenery? Well, read on and find out...

    The Airport

    Pickens County Airport is a county-owned, public-use airport in Pickens County, Georgia, United States. It is located 2 nm (3.7 km) southwest of the central business district of Jasper, Georgia. As per the FAA's National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems for 2009-2013, it is classified as a general aviation airport.

    Landing Area Scenery - KJZP - Pickens County Airport MSFS     Landing Area Scenery - KJZP - Pickens County Airport MSFS

    The airport covers an area of 137 acres at an elevation of 1,535 feet (468 m) above mean sea level. It has one runway designated 16/34 with an asphalt surface measuring 5000 by 100 feet (1524 x 30 m).

    For the 12-month period, the airport had 30,660 general aviation aircraft operations, an average of 84 per day. At that time there were 83 aircraft based at this airport: 78 single-engine, 3 multi-engine, and 2 helicopters.

    Installation

    After purchasing the scenery from the FlightSim.Com Store, I was presented with a zip file to download. Weighing in at just over 500 MB, it was quite a large download for such a relatively small scenery.

    With this task completed, it was then a simple case of placing the newly created scenery folder into the "Community" section of my MSFS directory and that was it...job done.

    Landing Area Scenery - KJZP - Pickens County Airport MSFS     Landing Area Scenery - KJZP - Pickens County Airport MSFS

