VSKYLABS Update on Maule M-7-235B Project XP

The VSKYLABS Maule M-7-235B Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research (Work-In-Progress):

As noted before, the VSKYLABS M-7-235B project is being developed with TWO optional panels: CLASSIC (fully analog panel) and GLASS-COCKPIT (two modified G1000 display bundle to allow a plausible, advanced glass-cockpit solution based on X-Plane's built-in avionics).

The glass-cockpit panel features several peripheral analog gauges. The configuration for these is not locked yet. Attaching a screen shot with a glimpse into the evolving GLASS-COCKPIT panel.

Due to the high versatility of the Maule aircraft, development road-map includes additional M-7-235B variants for water-operations (floats) and the M-7-235C variant for extreme bush-plane operations (equipped with Tundra tires and sprung aluminum main landing gears). More on this will be posted in the very near future.

The VSKYLABS Maule-M-7-235B Project is currently one of the leading development efforts here at VSKYLABS, and version v1.0 release window is scheduled for December 2021.

Stay tuned for more exciting news!

Source