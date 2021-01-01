This Day In Aviation: C-119 Flying Boxcar

Today marks the 74th anniversary of the first flight of the Fairchild C-119 Flying Boxcar.

The Fairchild C-119 Flying Boxcar (Navy and Marine Corps designation R4Q) was an American military transport aircraft developed from the World War II-era Fairchild C-82 Packet, designed to carry cargo, personnel, litter patients, and mechanized equipment, and to drop cargo and troops by parachute. The first C-119 made its initial flight on the 17th of November 1947, and by the time production ceased in 1955, more than 1,100 C-119s had been built. Its cargo-hauling ability and unusual twin-boom design earned it the nickname "Flying Boxcar".

Fairchild C-119 Flying Boxcar History

