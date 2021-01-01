  • This Day In Aviation: C-119 Flying Boxcar

    This Day In Aviation; C-119 Flying Boxcar

    Today marks the 74th anniversary of the first flight of the Fairchild C-119 Flying Boxcar.

    The Fairchild C-119 Flying Boxcar (Navy and Marine Corps designation R4Q) was an American military transport aircraft developed from the World War II-era Fairchild C-82 Packet, designed to carry cargo, personnel, litter patients, and mechanized equipment, and to drop cargo and troops by parachute. The first C-119 made its initial flight on the 17th of November 1947, and by the time production ceased in 1955, more than 1,100 C-119s had been built. Its cargo-hauling ability and unusual twin-boom design earned it the nickname "Flying Boxcar".

    Fairchild C-119 Flying Boxcar History

    The Flying Boxcar has always been a popular aircraft with simmers and so if you want to try it out for yourself you have choice of excellent options:

    For X-Plane 11 users you have the wonderful model created by Michel Verheughe:

    c-119_boxcar.zip

    If you're a FS2004 flyer, there is the model by Daisuke Yamamoto (don't forget to apply the fix):

    c119bxcr.zip
    c119fix.zip

    For FSX and P3D users (whilst not freeware), I can highly recommend the Just Flight model available in the store:

    Just Flight - Aeroplane Heaven - Fairchild C-119F 'The Flying Boxcar'

    If you download or purchase any of the models mentioned above, please show them off in the screen shot forum here at FlightSim.Com, we would love to see them.

    Happy flying!

