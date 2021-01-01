  • Taburet - USA West Trees Clearing For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-17-2021 10:55 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - USA West Trees Clearing For MSFS 2020

    The function of this mod is to clear misplaced trees in all areas in the territory it covers. Misplaced trees and especially trees that stand in front of buildings and roads are cleared in all areas. This improves photogrammetry areas, where default trees clash along with photogrammetry trees. Photogrammetry trees and buildings are left as is without any change.

    Cities are now better visible, as the jungle is now mostly clear from their streets. This mod goes further than cities, as it covers the whole of the region.

    To re-arrange trees is a big task; it is inevitable a mod of this kind requires resources to do the task is designed for. We tested in worst case scenarios as follow: roads, rails add-ons installed on areas of dense scenary such as San Francisco, Las Vegas and various other locations; with smother running of areas without photogrammetry. If you fly in areas with photogrammetry some graphic adjustments might be required.

    Purchase Taburet - USA West Trees Clearing For MSFS 2020
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Joop Kruize

    FS2004 FS9 The best there is … for 90% oa.PC’s

    Thread Starter: Joop Kruize

    Na FlightGear in 2020 overgestapt naar FS9/FS2004. Prachtig op standaard PC. De 24 standaard vliegtuigen… en de downloads....

    Last Post By: hjwalter Today, 12:24 PM Go to last post
    mickygee

    Passenger cabin views?

    Thread Starter: mickygee

    I know there are loads of Flight deck views cabin views and wing views out there but not many, if any, Passenger cabin views. I'm one of those who...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 09:20 AM Go to last post
    American B777-223ER

    The Rain in Spain stays Mainly in the Plains

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    The Rain in Spain stays Mainly in the Plains...a complete flight again. Can anyone answer where this phrase came from, hint: an old movie.

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 08:16 AM Go to last post
    HoratioWondersocks

    Landing problems STILL! after seventeen years.

    Thread Starter: HoratioWondersocks

    Hello All I have been flying FS9 for seventeen years now. I am ashamed to say after all this time and Gawd knows how many flights, I still can't...

    Last Post By: defaid Today, 07:33 AM Go to last post