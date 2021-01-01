Taburet - USA West Trees Clearing For MSFS 2020

The function of this mod is to clear misplaced trees in all areas in the territory it covers. Misplaced trees and especially trees that stand in front of buildings and roads are cleared in all areas. This improves photogrammetry areas, where default trees clash along with photogrammetry trees. Photogrammetry trees and buildings are left as is without any change.

Cities are now better visible, as the jungle is now mostly clear from their streets. This mod goes further than cities, as it covers the whole of the region.

To re-arrange trees is a big task; it is inevitable a mod of this kind requires resources to do the task is designed for. We tested in worst case scenarios as follow: roads, rails add-ons installed on areas of dense scenary such as San Francisco, Las Vegas and various other locations; with smother running of areas without photogrammetry. If you fly in areas with photogrammetry some graphic adjustments might be required.

