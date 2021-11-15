Orbx Releases Himalayan Mesh For MSFS 2020

Soar to new heights with Himalaya Mesh, now available for Microsoft Flight Simulator!

Known for its characteristic features of alpine glaciers and jagged peaks, the Himalayas is home to the highest mountains in the world.

No need to acclimatize! One of the most spectacular places on earth is now yours to explore from the comfort of your home.

The Himalayas, or Himalaya, are a mountain range in Asia separating the plains of the Indian subcontinent from the Tibetan Plateau. The range has some of the planet's highest peaks, including the highest, Mount Everest. Over 100 peaks exceeding 7,200 m in elevation lie in the Himalayas. The Himalayas consist of parallel mountain ranges: the Sivalik Hills on the south; the Lower Himalayan Range; the Great Himalayas, which is the highest and central range; and the Tibetan Himalayas on the north.

Source