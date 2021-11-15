IndiaFoxtEcho Clarifies F-35 Release Plans

NOTAM - We have received several messages today asking about the MSFS F-35 release. Apparently, there is a rumor that the release is question of hours. While we appreciate your interest in this project, we DO NOT have a release date for the F-35 yet.

We will first check it against Sim Update VII (which will be released Thursday) and we will try to leverage some of the features that will be introduced with it (like FINALLY proper afterburners).

It is therefore IT IS HIGHLY UNLIKELY that the plane will be available any time before Saturday November 27th.

Speaking about Sim Update VII(*) once it will be available, we will release updates for all of our aircraft (Long-EZ, MB-339 and T-45).

* NOTE: Microsoft has provided us with a preview build of SUVII, however, for some reason, we were not able to install it on some of our computers. In any case, we always wait for the final build before taking action - as historically the test build had significant differences from the final version.

Source